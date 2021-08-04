Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post $2.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.67 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $10.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

WLK stock opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $54.39 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 168,049 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

