Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 89.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $948.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

