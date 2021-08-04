Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. 54,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.53%.

WLKP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.