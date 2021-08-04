Westwood Management Corp IL Acquires 12,000 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for about 1.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $17,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 77.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $5.56 on Wednesday, hitting $298.22. 60,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,024. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of -276.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.41 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $310.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.47.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

