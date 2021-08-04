Westwood Management Corp IL Acquires 27,748 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares during the period. TTEC makes up about 0.6% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned about 0.15% of TTEC worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $49,316,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.26. 3,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,023. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $113.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

