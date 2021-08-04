Westwood Management Corp IL Acquires 5,300 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Westwood Management Corp IL increased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. LHC Group makes up 2.8% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL owned approximately 0.55% of LHC Group worth $34,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in LHC Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in LHC Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $213.76. 5,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.94.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.