Westwood Management Corp IL Acquires New Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRU. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,699 shares of company stock worth $3,386,816 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRU stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.27. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

