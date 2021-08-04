Westwood Management Corp IL Grows Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Westwood Management Corp IL increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,101,000 after buying an additional 75,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after buying an additional 27,728 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $932,537.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,417 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATR traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,527. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.54.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.