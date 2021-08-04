Westwood Management Corp IL Has $11.27 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa by 181.2% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. increased its position in Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock remained flat at $$237.09 during trading on Wednesday. 292,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,905,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,598,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

