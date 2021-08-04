Westwood Management Corp IL Has $117.27 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Westwood Management Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 9.5% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $117,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $8.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $359.50. 725,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,997,024. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.96. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total transaction of $27,585,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,275,620 shares of company stock worth $769,112,253. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

