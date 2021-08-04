Westwood Management Corp IL Has $38.92 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Westwood Management Corp IL lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 3.1% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $38,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,021,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,365,301,000 after purchasing an additional 376,359 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.87.

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,208,016. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

