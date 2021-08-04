Westwood Management Corp IL Has $99.67 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 8.0% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $99,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $237,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,203,000 after buying an additional 25,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 495,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,882,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,446 shares of company stock worth $244,134,099. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

MA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $368.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,560. The firm has a market cap of $364.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

