Westwood Management Corp IL Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 164,220 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.8% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 157,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.54. 362,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,842,742. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

