Westwood Management Corp IL Increases Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Avalara comprises approximately 1.6% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned approximately 0.14% of Avalara worth $19,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Avalara by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $1,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Avalara by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

In other Avalara news, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $767,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Insiders have sold 113,334 shares of company stock worth $15,734,895 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.40. 7,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,473. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.22 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -223.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.07.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

