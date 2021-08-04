Westwood Management Corp IL Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 0.8% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after acquiring an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Linde by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $4.08 on Wednesday, hitting $307.00. The company had a trading volume of 62,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,057. The stock has a market cap of $158.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.19. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $310.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

