Westwood Management Corp IL Invests $18.32 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 309,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,319,000. General Motors comprises approximately 1.5% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 29,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $4,621,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 18.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $5.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. 3,248,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,069,288. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

