Westwood Management Corp IL Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Westwood Management Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 0.6% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Eaton by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 73,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,900,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $162.45. 36,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.73. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $93.26 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

