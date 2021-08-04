Westwood Management Corp IL Purchases 6,886 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $173,209,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,917,000 after buying an additional 1,248,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,409,000 after buying an additional 1,085,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,960,400. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

