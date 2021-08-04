Westwood Management Corp IL Raises Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,200 shares during the quarter. The Middleby accounts for approximately 1.3% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL owned about 0.17% of The Middleby worth $16,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Middleby by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,980,000 after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in The Middleby by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,722,000 after buying an additional 512,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 2,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after buying an additional 1,636,674 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Middleby by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,673,000 after buying an additional 397,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,075,000 after acquiring an additional 208,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIDD. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of The Middleby stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,875. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $194.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.74.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The Middleby’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

