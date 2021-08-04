Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 1,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,199,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $217.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

