Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 5,500 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Guardant Health accounts for about 2.8% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned about 0.28% of Guardant Health worth $35,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,642,090. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.47. 13,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,238. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.62. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.