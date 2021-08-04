Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Acquires Shares of 591,240 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 591,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,461,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 13.1% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $52.30. 85,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,800,561. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05.

