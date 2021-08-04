Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 262,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,240,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.1% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. 345,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,973,489. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

