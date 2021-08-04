Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Purchases C$53,800.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,463,636 shares in the company, valued at C$13,254,361.68.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.34. 2,856,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.03. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.18 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.