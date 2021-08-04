Whiteheart Market Capitalization Tops $7.98 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $897.40 or 0.02352382 BTC on popular exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $396,975.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00101877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00145258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,146.55 or 0.99994599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.57 or 0.00845555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.