Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 5.02%.

WSR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 603,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,708. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $377.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 1.42. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

