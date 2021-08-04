Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.83. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 543,625 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $377.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 46.24%.
About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.
