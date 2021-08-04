Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Down 6%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) was down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.03 and last traded at $43.03. Approximately 3,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 539,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

