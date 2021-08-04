Wilder World Achieves Market Cap of $9.05 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and $883,547.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00061098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.91 or 0.00843366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00095123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043438 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

