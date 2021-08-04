William Blair Weighs in on Exponent, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Exponent in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

EXPO stock opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66. Exponent has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $109.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $61,111,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Exponent by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 196,157 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Exponent by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

