Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000. VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

Shares of REMX traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,791. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.98. VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.