Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 96,621 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,000. Affirm comprises approximately 3.5% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $4,203,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $1,768,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

AFRM stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 192,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.96.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

