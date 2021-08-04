Wing Price Reaches $17.90 on Major Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $17.90 or 0.00044922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $32.63 million and $2.68 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00048241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00100413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00142164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,834.87 or 0.99905739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.97 or 0.00850124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,947,762 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,762 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

