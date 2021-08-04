WINk (WIN) Achieves Market Cap of $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00249563 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

