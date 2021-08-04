Wix.com (WIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Wix.com has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $295.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.05. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $213.12 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Barclays cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.18.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

