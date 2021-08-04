Wix.com (WIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Wix.com has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $295.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.05. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $213.12 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
