Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.50

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.50 and last traded at $114.20, with a volume of 22598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTKWY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

