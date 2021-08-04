Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.50

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.50 and last traded at $114.20, with a volume of 22598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTKWY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

