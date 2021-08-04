Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WWW. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $211,415.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $623,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.