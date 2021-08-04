WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Tops $0.0788 on Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and $372,388.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.69 or 0.00837343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00094273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043052 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

