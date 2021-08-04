Woodcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $39,538.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $419,059.00 and approximately $39,538.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,514.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.47 or 0.06882199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $542.23 or 0.01372229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00357356 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00129295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.66 or 0.00629282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.00352729 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.88 or 0.00295792 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

