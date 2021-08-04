Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,313 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.16% of Workday worth $92,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,010. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.52 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

