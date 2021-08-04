Workiva (NYSE:WK) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

Workiva (NYSE:WK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $128.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $132.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.97.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,170. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 47.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Workiva by 20.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after buying an additional 70,422 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 78.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Workiva by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Workiva by 32.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after buying an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

