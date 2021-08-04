Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Raised to $150.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

WK stock traded up $6.69 on Wednesday, reaching $135.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,437. Workiva has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $132.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,357,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,170. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 47.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Workiva by 20.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after purchasing an additional 70,422 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 78.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Workiva by 32.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

