World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells $162,435.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $162,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
WRLD traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.85. 345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $195.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 13.37.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
