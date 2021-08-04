World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells $162,435.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $162,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WRLD traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.85. 345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $195.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 13.37.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

