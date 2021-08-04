World Token (WORLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, World Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One World Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. World Token has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $58,876.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00100780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00142262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,821.85 or 1.00014228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.63 or 0.00850492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,606,129 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

