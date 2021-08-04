Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties 24 Hour Volume Hits $331.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $4.12 or 0.00010694 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $270,066.31 and approximately $331.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00100973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00143970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,405.27 or 0.99779778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.40 or 0.00845425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

