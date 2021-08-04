Wrapped BNB Price Tops $336.90 on Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $336.90 or 0.00855848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $477.79 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00099278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00143403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.44 or 1.00241540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002558 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,699,190 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

