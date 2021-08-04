Wrapped NXM 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.33 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $100.95 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for about $60.20 or 0.00151405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

