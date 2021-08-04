W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

WTI traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. 12,180,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,452. The stock has a market cap of $448.26 million, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

