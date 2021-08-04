Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $70.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

