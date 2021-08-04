X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of XFOR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,522. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $142.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $32,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,655 shares of company stock worth $260,332. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

